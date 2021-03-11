Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel Sells 5,056 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Michael Marvel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $226.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

