Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel Sells 5,056 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Michael Marvel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 2nd, Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $226.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit