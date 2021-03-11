Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.32. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.