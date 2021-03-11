Cenovus Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0137 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 70.3% over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn ($0.07) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -71.4%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.