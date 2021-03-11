Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Centene stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

