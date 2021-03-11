Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Centogene stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,173. Centogene has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -2.25.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 534.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

