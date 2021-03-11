Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,505,266 shares of company stock worth $6,512,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

