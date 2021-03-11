Cerity Partners LLC Buys 297 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

