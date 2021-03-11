Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Dover stock opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

