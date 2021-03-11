Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Insider Sells $6,371,383.09 in Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charter Communications stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $624.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,775,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

