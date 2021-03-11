Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $614.77 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.33 and its 200-day moving average is $628.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

