Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.50

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 1996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $677.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

