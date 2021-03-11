Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Up 10.2%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) shares were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 616,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,629,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company has a market cap of $343.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 306,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

