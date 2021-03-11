ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth approximately $44,319,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $28,737,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

