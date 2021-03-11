Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.65.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

