Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 543,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.13. 30,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

