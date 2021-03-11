Chilton Investment Co. LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 4.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $169,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

