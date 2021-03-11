China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 11,508.3% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLEU opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. China Liberal Education has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.