China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 77.3% in February

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the February 11th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SXTC stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.92% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

