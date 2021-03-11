Christian Mayer Sells 5,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,951,736.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

