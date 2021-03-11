ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

CDXC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 74,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,084. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $697.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

