ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Up 5.2%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 1,977,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,358,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $698.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

