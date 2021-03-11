Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the February 11th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $560.36 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

