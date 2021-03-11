Cindy L. Davis Sells 14,000 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $41.14. 7,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.34, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,935,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after buying an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

