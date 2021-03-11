Cindy L. Davis Sells 14,000 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $41.14. 7,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.34, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,935,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after buying an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
