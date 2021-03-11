Citigroup Inc. Has $27.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $130.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

