Citigroup Inc. Sells 112,483 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.54 and a 200-day moving average of $203.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

