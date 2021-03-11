Citigroup Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $171.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $137.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s current price.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $128.76 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,331,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after buying an additional 204,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,085,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

