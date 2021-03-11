Citigroup Raises Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $31.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

