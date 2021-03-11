Citigroup Trims Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Target Price to $12.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

BVN stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

