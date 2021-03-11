Citigroup Trims Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Target Price to $12.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
BVN stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.32.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
CompaÃ±Ãa de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.