Citigroup Upgrades Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) to “Buy”

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HIMS opened at $13.58 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

