Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $8.82 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

