Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $6.86 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 425,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 163,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 47,418 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 362,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $21.63. 107,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,092,835. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

