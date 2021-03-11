Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 5,660 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,421. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

