Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $104.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLH. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:CLH opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

