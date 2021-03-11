Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.87. The company has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

