Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,108 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 62,577 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

