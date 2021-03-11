Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 284,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,183 shares of company stock worth $3,923,854. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

