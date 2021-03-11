Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 4,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,860. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $154.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

