Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 4,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,860. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $154.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Earnings History for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit