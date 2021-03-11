Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

CLSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 51,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,235.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.