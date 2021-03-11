Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $274.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

