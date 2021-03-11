Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,773 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $42,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 144.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 908,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Nordstrom by 868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 725,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 298,372 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,291. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.