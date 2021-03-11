Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 100 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,533,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,083,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

