Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLDR. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of CLDR traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 307,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,417. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,784,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cloudera by 403.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.