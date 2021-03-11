Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,220,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $3,943,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at $2,358,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

