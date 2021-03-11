Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,220,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $3,943,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at $2,358,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit