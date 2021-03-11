CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.20

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.15 ($3.22). The firm has a market cap of £916.64 million and a PE ratio of 10.14.

In related news, insider Andrew Kirkman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £111,000 ($145,022.21). Insiders bought a total of 50,206 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,906 in the last quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

