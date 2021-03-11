CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.86

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.52. CNB Financial shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 83,593 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $430.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,767 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

