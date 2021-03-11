Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.755 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 351.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 284.9%.

CCOI opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.51, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $185,803 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

