Columbia Asset Management Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.28. The company had a trading volume of 652,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702,581. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average of $118.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

