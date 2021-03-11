Columbia Asset Management Sells 930 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.77. 492,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,151,187. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $244.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.83. The company has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.