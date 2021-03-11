Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.10

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.10 and last traded at $78.88, with a volume of 7257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,037 shares of company stock worth $7,030,415. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

