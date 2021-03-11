Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Up 7.1%

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.15 and last traded at $66.58. 442,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 392,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.97, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

